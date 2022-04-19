Guinness World Records confirms this chihuahua as ‘oldest living dog’, know his age

Pic: Guinness World Records

The Guinness World Records (GWR) has revealed a new record for the world's ‘oldest dog living’ in Florida, US. A Chihuahua (dog breed) in Florida named TobyKeith had his record verified at the grand old age of 21 years 66 days. The dog is owned by Gisela Shore who lives in Greenacres, Florida, US.

“Oldest dog living - TobyKeith at 21 years 66 days old,” GWR wrote while sharing a post on Instagram.

TobyKeith’s owner Shore adopted him from an animal shelter when he was just a few months old. Shore started to consider that TobyKeith could be the oldest dog living when he turned 20.

READ | Man in THIS city buys VIP number worth Rs 15 lakh for his Rs 70,000 scooty

"I was a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue and one of the employees told me about an elderly couple trying to surrender a puppy because they could not take care of him any longer," said Gisela.

"I met with the elderly couple and I was introduced to a tiny tan Chihuahua. They had named him Peanut Butter. I later changed his name to TobyKeith."

It is worth mentioning that the average life expectancy of a Chihuahua ranges from 12 to 18 years.

Once GWR officially confirmed the record, Shore revealed that her friends and family were thrilled. Expressing her delight over the same, she said that TobyKeith got a bath, nails trimmed and also went for a car ride.

Gisela thinks the key to his grand old age is healthy genetics, a healthy diet and, most importantly, a loving home

READ | Meet the 'chaiwali', an economics graduate who sets up tea stall in Bihar