Australia: Indian student stabbed multiple times in Sydney, Indian consulate assisting for visa to kin

After a 28-year-old student from Agra was stabbed multiple times in Sydney, Australia, the Indian mission in the country has said that they are providing consular assistance to the student. The injured student, identified as Shubham Garg, is in "serious but stable" condition after undergoing surgery at a local hospital.

The Australian High Commission in New Delhi has said that it is assisting with the facilitation of a visa for a family member of the injured student.

The 28-year-old student, pursuing his doctorate in Mechanical engineering from the University of NSW, was reportedly stabbed multiple times in Sydney's Artamon by 27-year-old Daniel Norwood, who according to local media reports has been arrested and is in the custody of the Australian Police.

Daniel Norwood was arrested and taken to Chatswood Police Station where he was charged with one count of attempted murder, reported local media outlet, The Australia Today.

Quoting local media reports the outlet said that the incident occurred at around 10.30 pm on October 6, when Garg was walking along the Pacific Highway on his way back to his place of residence. Garg suffered multiple stabbing injuries on his face, chest, and abdomen. A nearby resident took Garg to Royal North Shore Hospital where he underwent surgery.

The suspect Norwood was arrested at the scene and to further investigate the matter, the police seized several items from the home. The items were sent for forensic examination. Norwood appeared in Hornsby Local Court however he was denied bail. He continues to remain in custody with the next court appearance on December 14, 2022.

As per reports, Norwood allegedly threatened Shubham while demanding cash and his phone. Shubham refused and was allegedly stabbed several times in the abdomen.

The assailant then fled from the crime scene, The Australia Today reported. Shubham Garg came to Australia in September this year to pursue his Ph.D. in Mechanical engineering from the University of NSW. He has completed his master's degree at IIT Madras.