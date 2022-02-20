Advisory issued for Indian students after abrupt shutdown of 3 Canadian colleges

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa has issued an advisory for Indian students after the abrupt closure of three colleges in Canada's Quebec province that has left thousands of Indian students in jeopardy. Over 2,000 Indian students are affected by the abrupt closure of the three institutions in Montreal city.

Three colleges - M College in Montreal, CDE College in Sherbrooke and CCSQ College in Longueuil suddenly issued a notice to students earlier this month that they were closing altogether. These colleges had reportedly filed for creditor protection and blamed their financial crisis on Covid-19 pandemic. All the three colleges have filed for bankruptcy.

The three colleges had collected millions of dollars in tuition fees from these students before closing. In its advisory, the High Commission said the students can directly contact Quebec's Ministry of Higher Education in case of any difficulties concerning their fees.

The abrupt closures prompted scores of panicking international students from India to flock to the Indian High Commission in Ottawa for assistance. The advisory noted that the High Commission has been in close contact with Canada's federal government, Quebec's provincial government, as well as elected representatives from Canada's Indian community to provide support to the affected students.

What advisory states

If students find any difficulty in reimbursement or transfer of fees, they may file a complaint with Ministry of Higher Education, Government of Quebec.

Indian High Commission in Ottawa assured students that there were avenues through which they could attempt to recover their lost money.

Students are free to approach the Education Wing of the High Commission in Ottawa or the Consulate General of India in Toronto for immediate assistance.

Students planning to pursue higher education in Canada should make a thorough check of the credentials of the institution where they are seeking admission.

Students should not make any payments or reveal their personal information to any unverified person/institution offering students visa on payment.

It asks students to demand certificate of recognition by Canadian/provincial government from the institutions and verify it in the list of designated learning institutions.

