DNA Special: Why PM Justin Trudeau defamed Swastika in Canada?

Today we will tell you about the real character of Canadian democracy, where hatred is being spread against Hindus and incidents of destruction and looting of Hindu temples have increased suddenly. The reason behind all of this is Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who has associated the truck drivers protesting in the capital Ottawa with the swastika symbol of Hinduism.

In Canada, truck drivers protesting against the mandatory Covid-19 vaccination are constantly waving flags of Nazi ideology, which is considered a symbol of fascism. When Adolf Hitler was appointed as the Chancellor of Germany in the year 1933, this flag was adopted as the national flag of Germany. And for this reason, the Canadian government is calling the truck drivers' protests anti-national.

Now the symbol on this Nazi-ideological flag is in the shape of a swastika but the Prime Minister of Canada may have forgotten to mention that this symbol looks like a swastika, but it has nothing to do with Hinduism.

The symbol of Nazi ideology is slightly slanted and it is called 'Hakenkreuz' symbol, not Swastika, but Justin Trudeau has put Hindus living in Canada in big trouble with one of his statements.

Incidents of violence against Hindus have increased rapidly in Canada in the last 10 days. There have also been attempts to rob 6 Hindu temples by destroying them in the last few days. But see the irony that, today Canada is on the 12th place in the list of Democracy whereas the democracy of India is ranked 46th in the world.

It is a big contradiction that when the flag of Khalistan was raised during the Farmers' protest in India, it was not only Canada that was supporting it but also the MPs, who were considering it democratic.

PM Justice Trudeau also did not say anything about the violence that broke out at the Red Fort on January 26, 2021, in which some protesters hoisted the flag of a particular religion at the Red Fort but now when the protesters of their country are waving flags bearing the symbols of Nazi ideology, they are saying that such people are mixed with anti-national forces.