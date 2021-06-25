Watch VIRAL video of girl cutting vegetables, impressed netizens call her Bollywood actress

Do you all remember the Pakistani tea-seller with dreamy blue eyes who had gone viral on social media sometime back? He had sure become an overnight star, thanks to the power of social media, and went on to bag a huge modelling contract after his pictures went viral courtesy of his Greek God-like looks.

Well, history sure seems to be repeating itself as now a video of a Pakistani girl, cooking and doing daily chores is going viral on Instagram and netizens can't keep calm about it. Many videos featuring this pretty girl are emerging on social media one after another. In one such video which is now being widely shared, the girl could be seen cutting vegetables while sitting outside her house.

A Bollywood song can also be heard playing in the background… "Tere hi sapne andheron me, ujaalon me…..koi nasha hai teri aankhon ke pyalon me…"

Netizens cannot stop commenting on the photo and are surprised at how beautiful the girl looks even without any makeup or styling. The video was first shared on Instagram by a page filmygyan. They captioned the video saying, "This girl is going viral for all the right reasons. Kitni khoobsurat hai na yeh?"

So far, more than 11 lakh people have liked the post, and thousands of users have commented on it, showering praises for the beauty of this girl once again. In an earlier video of the same girl, that was shared on social media, people had commented saying that she belongs to the Sindh region in Pakistan.