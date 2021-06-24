Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's beautiful romantic dance video goes viral

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife and choreographer Dhanashree Verma is quite popular on social media as she keeps sharing her dance videos and beautiful pictures. Now, she uploaded a dance video on her YouTube channel where she is dancing with her husband Chahal, in their sangeet ceremony.

However, not Dhanashree this time Chahal was the centre of everyone's attraction as he was trying to match step-by-step with his wife. Dhanashree, who is a professional choreographer and Youtuber, was trying to remind Chahal of the steps, whenever he forgot, which the fans found both hilarious and cute.

Dhanashree shared the video of her sangeet ceremony where the couple is dancing on the popular 90s Bollywood track 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' from the Akshay Kumar starrer film 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari'. Then they followed it up with 'Saaton Janam Tujh ko Paate' and 'Tumse Mil Ke Jo Dil ka Hai jo Haal'.

Both danced their hearts out and also performed a couple of cute steps together.

Chahal, who tied the knot with the choreographer and YouTuber last year in December, was last seen in IPL 2021 playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and next will be seen with the Shikhar Dhawan-led side against Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series and three T20Is starting July 13.