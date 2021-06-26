Good news for travellers to Assam! BIG decision by Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government - Know details

Fully vaccinated travellers from other states coming to Assam will be exempted from mandatory rapid antigen test (RAT) testing on arrival at airports or railway stations, the state government circular said.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government has said that people who have been vaccinated with two doses of the COVID vaccine will be exempted from mandatory rapid antigen test (RAT) testing on arrival at airports or railway stations in Assam. The order comes into force with immediate effect on June 26. Assam’s health ministry stated, “It is hereby ordered that people who have been vaccinated with two doses of COVID vaccine, shall be exempted from mandatory testing on arrival at airports or railway stations in Assam from outside the state provided they produce a valid certificate depicting the fully vaccinated status of person with two doses of COVID vaccine.”

In April, the Assam government had passed an official order making the Covid testing mandatory for those entering the state. The state government has taken many steps to fasten the vaccination process and curb the spread of the deadly virus. Also, the government ordered all its departments to ensure “the vaccination status of such frontline government servants before releasing the monthly salary or remuneration from current month onwards.”

In other words, the salaries may be held back for frontline government employees in Assam who have still not been vaccinated. Earlier, the state government instructed all its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by issuing a notification under the Disaster Management Act.With a considerable number of beneficiaries in the country having got fully vaccinated, more states may follow suit in order to increase mobility and convenience for travellers.