Maharashtra lockdown: Thackeray govt tightens unlocking rules amid Delta Plus variant scare

Given the cases of the Delta plus variant of COVID-19 emerging in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led state government, on Friday, issued new orders concerning the levels of restrictions. The state's health minister Rajesh Tope also revealed that out of 21 Delta Plus variant cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, one 80-year-old woman with co-morbidities has passed away.

The 21 cases of Delta Plus variant include nine in Ratnagiri, seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai, and one case each in Palghar, Thane, and Sindhudurg districts.

The Maharashtra government has placed the entire state in Level-3. According to the order issued by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte the restrictions in Maharashtra are as follows:

• Maharashtra is now under Level-3 category• Level-1 and Level-2 districts have automatically been moved to Level 3• Cities/districts where exemptions under Level-1 and Level-2 were given, the rules of Level-3 will now be implemented• Malls and theaters will not be opened• Restaurants will remain open till 4 pm with 50% capacity• Travel in local trains will remain limited to medical staff, essential services, and women• Public places and gardens for walking and cycling will be open from 5 am to 9 am• 50 percent attendance allowed in government offices• A maximum of 50 allowed to attend wedding ceremonies• Maximum 20 people can attend funerals

Reports state that the unlocking process in the state will be stricter now and will be focused on getting the population vaccinated. Total RT-PCR tests conducted by the districts will also be considered while easing curbs.

In other news, Maharashtra crossed a significant milestone, on Friday, as it became the first state in the country to give 3 crores COVID-19 vaccine jabs, an official said on Friday.

"At 2 pm on June 25, the total COVID-19 vaccination doses administered in the state stood at 3,00,27,217," Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Dr Pradeep Vyas said.

The new set of guidelines announced by the state read, "Push vaccination through public awareness activities, an attempt must be to achieve vaccination of 70 percent eligible population at the earliest, encourage workplace vaccinations, especially of blue-collar workers."