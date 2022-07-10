Viral video: UK PM contender Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty faces backlash over teacups

Akshata Murty

At a time when her husband, Mr Rishi Sunak, is vying for the PM's office, Akshata Murty, the wife of Rishi Sunak, the former UK minister and the daughter of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, finds herself at the centre of a controversy about her crockery selections.

After his shock resignation last night, Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy brings out a round of tea for journalists waiting for him to show his face. pic.twitter.com/Yt8ldN2aX9 — ITV News Calendar (@itvcalendar) July 6, 2022

In a viral video, Ms Murty can be seen offering tea and cookies to the reporters who had gathered outside their house. The cups, according to some quick-witted Twitter users, in which Ms Murty served the tea are made by Emma Lacy and cost 38 pounds a piece.

Big thanks to @RishiSunak’s wife who very kindly brought us tea and biscuits outside his house!



P.S. It was very good tea. pic.twitter.com/VLxasWqf71 — Josh Gafson (@JoshGafson1) July 6, 2022

A user asked if Ms Murty was trying to copy Mr Johnson's gesture of serving tea to journalists.

"Tone deaf!!! The price of that mug could feed a family for 2 days!! I would've dropped it," a user tweeted.

"Maybe she should bring put a few cheques to pay some taxes before she brings out tea!!!!!," another user tweeted.

Another tweeted, "Billionaire pretending servant to become the master, oldest scam or ponzi scheme."

Tax hikes and rising living expenses were major reasons for popular dissatisfaction with Boris Johnson's administration. Mr. Sunak, the former Chancellor of the United Kingdom, has come under fire for raising taxes. In addition, he had been attacked by the opposition over Ms Murty's non-domicile tax status.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ms. Murty, 42, has a net worth of around $1.2 billion because of her interest in Infosys Ltd., established by her father Narayana Murty.