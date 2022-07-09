Bride, groom sign ‘special wedding contract’ before eating ‘shadi ka laddoo’, watch viral video

Instagram(@wedlock_photography_assam)

From the bride’s nude make-up to the groom’s solo performance for his lady love, the internet is full of viral Indian wedding videos these days. Another such video has gone viral on Instagram, which has amazed not just the wedding guests but also all Instagram users.

The viral video shows the bride’s unique way of convincing her groom to accept all her wishes. While surrounded by her and her groom’s friends and family, the bride asks the groom to sign a special contract paper.

READ | Girl ditches groom’s name on wedding mehendi to get iconic paintings, watch viral video

Right after completing the varmala ritual, the groom has to sign this special contract which mentions many sweet things that the bride wants to be a part of their future.

The contract is a list of certain conditions that the groom has to fulfil to keep the bride happy. The first condition is that only one pizza will be eaten in a month. The second one says that house food will always be a yes and late-night parties are allowed but only with the bride.

Another condition in the contract mentions that you have to make Sunday breakfast.

Watch this video to know the rest of the conditions mentioned on the wedding contract

The video is receiving lots of love from fans across the internet who are amused to see the interesting wedding contract.

An Instagram user commented on the video saying, “Banta h yr itna to uski khuwaish h”.

Another user said that some conditions were right, but others were very bad.