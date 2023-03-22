Search icon
Viral video: Desi girl's sexy dance on Say Na Say Na in saree burns the internet, watch

A new video is currently going viral on Instagram which shows a woman dancing to Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra's superhit song Say Na Say Na.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

Viral video: Desi girl's sexy dance on Say Na Say Na in saree burns the internet, watch
Photo via Instagram

Dance videos are massively popular on social media. Every day many dance videos go viral on Instagram and YouTube featuring beautiful girls and stunning couples. A new video is currently going viral on Instagram which shows a woman dancing to Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra's superhit song Say Na Say Na from the 2005 film Bluffmaster. 

The song was a super hit at the time of its release and is still a favourite for sangeet dances. It was composed by Robert Uhlmarash and Johan Bejerholm, who also sang the song along with Aneela Mirza. Musical duo Vishal-Shekhar and Sameeruddin penned the lyrics.

Watch the viral video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@liberty_digital_studio_sonipat)

The video was posted by an Instagram user named Prerna Pandey who captioned it saying, "Living my Bollywood moment!" The video was also later shared by an Instagram page called Liberty Studio. 

The video shows the stunning Prerna dancing to Say Na Say Na dressed in a black saree and high heels. The video, so far, has over 7.5 million views on it. People have also commented on the video, praising Prerna for her stunning dance moves. 

One user wrote, "Nice performance," while another commented, "Such an amazing performance in heels. I love it."

