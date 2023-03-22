All about Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma with net worth of over Rs 9000 crore, his remuneration is...

File Photo

Vijay Shekhar Sharma is today a billionaire. He is the founder of Paytm, a legend of the start-up ecosystem. In August 2022, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma was reappointed as the chief executive officer and managing director and he has not looked back since.

Looking at Vijay Shekhar Sharma's success and massive net worth, it is almost difficult to believe that he came from a simple and humble background and made a place for himself with sheer hard work.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s rags-to-riches story is something that will inspire everyone. Many are not aware that at one point he lost almost everything he had earned. Read the story of how Vijay Shekhar Sharma built his net worth.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma was a bright student who finished his school education at just 14. Hailing from the small town of Aligarh, he became only the second student from his school to pursue engineering and joined the prestigious Delhi College of Engineering (DCE). However, reality struck soon when he found himself alienated from education because he grew up as a Hindi-medium student.

Sharma tried to learn English but the language barrier ensured that his academic life was a struggle. He even considered leaving college at one stage.

Even through his struggle, Vijay Shekhar Sharma continued ahead and his desire to innovate came to the fore when he created a content management company (CMS) along with some friends. Named XS Communications, Sharma took a bank loan of Rs 8 lakh to build a business around the product. But a high-interest rate of 24% meant that the young entrepreneur was caught in a vicious debt cycle. Sharma, a billionaire today, had to reportedly resort to odd jobs to pay off his dues in those struggling days.

His biggest breakthrough was when Sharma launched Paytm.com as an online transaction platform in 2010. The product soon grew in popularity and prominence and was soon boasting a customer base of 2.5 lakh users. In 7 years of operation, Sharma’s Paytm app became the first mobile app for online payments in India to reach 100 million downloads. However, it doubled the number reaching 200 million downloads within the year.

Paytm’s demand and position in the finance industry grew from strength to strength as India ventured towards a cashless economy post the demonetisation event in 2016.

The young boy who struggled in a metropolitan and had to take up odd jobs to pay off his debts became the youngest billionaire in 2018. Vijay Shekhar Sharma is now worth around $1.1 billion as of September 2022.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma Sharma receives an annual cash compensation of Rs 4 crore. His remuneration will be fixed for the next three years.