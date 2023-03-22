Step inside Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun's luxurious Mumbai home: Pond, lush garden, glass bridge

Sachin Tendulkar's Instagram account often gives his fans a glimpse of his luxurious home, where he lives with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, and son Arjun Tendulkar.
Who in the world doesn't recognise Sachin Tendulkar? 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar is a legendary Indian cricketer and holds several batting records. In 2000, he became the first batsman in the world to have scored 50 international hundreds.
After a massive career, it was in 2013 that Tendulkar decided to hang his boots in 2013 and retired from the game of cricket. Ever since his retirement, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been spending a lot of quality time with his family at his sprawling mansion in Bandra, Mumbai.
Tendulkar's Instagram account often gives his fans a glimpse of his palatial home, where he lives with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, and son Arjun Tendulkar.
Step inside Sachin Tendulkar's multi-crore luxurious home in Mumbai.
1. Sachin Tendulkar's luxurious Mumbai home is situated in a posh Mumbai locality
Sachin Tendulkar's home is spread over an area of 6,000 sqft. It has multiple floors, two basements, and a terrace. Tendulkar got his palatial home reconstructed on a plot that earlier housed a dilapidated bungalow.
2. Sachin Tendulkar's Mumbai home's formal sitting room
The sitting room of Sachin Tendulkar is a nice blend of high arches and a brilliant art collection. The interiors include elements of artworks in shades of yellow, green and black, brass sculptures, and framed awards that Tendulkar won during his 5-star cricketing career.
3. Sachin Tendulkar's Mumbai home's expansive and lush garden area
The backyard of Sachin Tendulkar's home features rows of palm trees, leafy shrubs, succulents, tropical plants, and a small pond. Sachin often exercises in the space along with his two children Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar.
4. Sachin Tendulkar's Mumbai home dining area
The living room of Sachin Tendulkar extends to include a dining area that has brown leather chairs and a teak wood dining table. Sachin often posts videos of himself cooking delicious dishes in the kitchen.
5. Sachin Tendulkar's Mumbai home's homely but modern living room
The expansive living room of Sachin Tendulkar's villa is designed stylishly with shades of white and brown. The living room has plush couches with colorful cushions. The ceiling height in the living room is almost 20 feet.
6. Sachin Tendulkar's Mumbai home price
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar purchased the old bungalow for Rs 39 crore in 2007 but the fully developed house is now worth around Rs 100 crore.