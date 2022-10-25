Search icon
Chandigarh cop sings Daler Mehndi's song for ‘no parking’, video goes viral

Viral video: The lyrics of the song talk about the repercussions of parking at the wrong place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 04:02 PM IST

Chandigarh cop sings Daler Mehndi's song for ‘no parking’ (Photo: Screengrab from the viral video)

We have seen police of different states raising awareness about traffic rules among people with memes and jokes. But do you know, there is a traffic cop from Chandigarh who does the same in his quirky way? 

ASI Bhupinder Singh become a social media star when he used music and lyrics of Daler Mehndi’s famous song “Bolo Tara Ra Ra” to deliver lessons on traffic rules and regulations among citizens including parking rules. IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra has shared a video of the cop as he sings the popular song to raise awareness among citizens about parking rules.

The lyrics of the song talk about the repercussions of parking at the wrong place. The cop appears to be directing vehicles while singing to them. This is not the first time that Singh's video went viral. In 2019, his video caught the eyes of the original singer Daler Mehendi.

