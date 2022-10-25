Chandigarh cop sings Daler Mehndi's song for ‘no parking’, video goes viral

Chandigarh cop sings Daler Mehndi's song for ‘no parking’ (Photo: Screengrab from the viral video)

We have seen police of different states raising awareness about traffic rules among people with memes and jokes. But do you know, there is a traffic cop from Chandigarh who does the same in his quirky way?

ASI Bhupinder Singh become a social media star when he used music and lyrics of Daler Mehndi’s famous song “Bolo Tara Ra Ra” to deliver lessons on traffic rules and regulations among citizens including parking rules. IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra has shared a video of the cop as he sings the popular song to raise awareness among citizens about parking rules.

The lyrics of the song talk about the repercussions of parking at the wrong place. The cop appears to be directing vehicles while singing to them. This is not the first time that Singh's video went viral. In 2019, his video caught the eyes of the original singer Daler Mehendi.

I am glad that my music is used by Traffic police to inspire people to follow rules.

Happiness Means Daler Mehndi

Celebration Means Daler Mehndi

Thank you for your love and Support DalerMehndi BoloTaRaRaRa @trafficchd @ssptfcchd pic.twitter.com/1fUZMmCNkt — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) October 17, 2019

