Mimicry video of Jaya Bachchan goes viral, netizens call it "more obvious than Jaya Bachchan"

Digital creator uploads mimicry video of Jaya Bachchan, leaves people all smiles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 03:32 PM IST

Mimicry video of Jaya Bachchan goes viral, netizens call it
Photo: Screengrab (Instagram/ @analeecerejo)

Digital creator Analee Cerejo recently uploaded a mimicry video on Instagram enacting, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan. She pulled a look similar to Jaya Bachchan and mimiced some of her replies to paparazzi. 

In the video, Analee is seen saying things like, "Who are you? Are you from the media? Who? What? Serves you right. I hope you tumble and fall."

Referring to Jaya's previous comments, she said, "Just move away. You ask this question from Mr Bachchan. I'm not the spokesperson for the Bachchan family. Don't act smart." Analee also imitated Jaya's reaction when she smiled at the paparazzi after she was called beautiful. She also repeated the line, "Again you are flashing my eyes."

Read: Viral video: Woman breaks diyas in shops in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar, booked

The video was captioned "Jaya Bachchan is a MOOD! (wink emoji)." Sharing the video, she wrote, "Just for laughs! (peace sign emoji). Reacting to the clip, actor-YouTuber Prajakta Koli commented, "Hahahahahahahaha."

This video has created a buzz among netizens. While one follower wrote, "Sounds more obvious than Jaya Bachchan." Another user wrote, "It's powder in the hair for me." "Really terrific hats off!" Recently another mimicry video of Alia Bhatt by mimicry artist named Chandni grabbed millions of eyeballs online.

 

 

