Viral! Sara Tendulkar shares stunning photos from Goa vacation, netizens ask 'Iss hotel me bhi Shubman Gill hai kya'

Sara Tendulkar, Shubman Gill

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is often in the news and grabs headlines for her personal life. Sara Tendulkar is often linked to star India batter and IPL's Gujarat Titans stormy batsman Shubman Gill. While Sachin Tendulkar is busy mentoring his team Mumbai Indians during IPL 2023, Shubman Gill is also making sure that his team, Gujarat Titans, reaches new heights.

Amid all this, Sara Tendulkar is having a gala time in Goa, photos of which she shared on social media and went viral within a few minutes.

READ | Rishi Sunak gets trolled for saying he, Akshata Murthy could not stay in fancy hotel, netizens ask 'acting poor?'

Sara Tendulkar is having a gala time in Goa with her friends. On Tuesday, Sara Tendulkar also shared a bunch of pictures of herself dressed in an all-white dress. However, rather than commenting on the photo praising Sara Tendulkar's beauty, netizens took to the comment section asking Sara Tendulkar where is Shubman Gill if she is in Goa.

Here's the photo

A while back Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill's photos had gone viral on Instagram. Both of them uploaded the photos at different times but eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the restaurant that they are sitting in is the same. This is the main reason why netizens are inquiring about Shubman Gill in Sara Tendulkar's latest Instagram post.

READ | Kokilaben Ambani's video speaking about Isha Ambani during her engagement goes viral, watch

One user wrote, "Jldi jldi shubham k id se uploaded pic dekh leta hu...kahi same to same location to nhi hai...(I should check Shubman Gill's ID soon, maybe he will upload a photo from the same location)," while another commented, "Iss hotel me bhi shubhman h kya? (Is Shubman Gill there?)"

For a long time now, rumours have been rife about Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill dating, however, both of them have ever given an official confirmation about the same.