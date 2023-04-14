Rishi Sunak gets trolled for saying he, Akshata Murthy could not stay in fancy hotel, netizens ask 'acting poor?'

UK PM Rishi Sunak, his wife Akshata Murthy

UK PM Rishi Sunak is getting brutally trolled on Twitter for one of his interviews where he spoke about his courtship days with his wife Akshata Murthy. During an interview with The Sunday Times in February, Rishi Sunak revealed how he and Akshata Murthy could not stay in a "fancy hotel". Rishi Sunak said, "We got engaged in a place called Half Moon Bay - it was a place that when we were students, we met when we were studying together in the States, and we used to walk in this area and look up at this nice fancy hotel that we never could stay in."

For context, it is important to note that Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy is a businesswoman and the heiress and daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

In the same interview, Rishi Sunak later revealed that he surprised Akshata Murthy and they stayed at the hotel - the five-star Ritz Carlton in California. Before going to the hotel, Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy went for a walk where he proposed to her.

The interview bit where Rishi Sunak is talking about not being able to afford a "fancy hotel" is going viral on social media with people trolling the UK PM for seemingly "cosplaying as a middle-class individual" despite having immense wealth.

One Twitter user wrote, "Hobby of the rich to act poor," while another commented, "They just love to act like they’re common folk."

Some Twitter users on the other hand also came out in support of Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy. One wrote, "Evolved families differentiate between parents’ wealth & kids’ earnings. Wish more Indian families did that. As students, they def couldn’t afford much."

For several months now, there has been a chronology of the ultra-rich pressing on a self-made image, which refuses to go down easy on social media.