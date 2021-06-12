Viral! Delhi Metro's EPIC response to man wanting to meet his girlfriend in 'DDLJ' style

On Friday, Delhi Metro’s savage reply to a man waiting to meet his girlfriend made headlines. The man was worried about whether the metro services will be available on weekend or not.

It all started when the user took to his Twitter account and asked the official Twitter handle of Delhi Metro if the services are open. He tagged Delhi Metro and asked about the schedule of the metro for Saturday and Sunday.

The Twitter user asked Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in Hindi, “Will Metro run on the weekend, or will it stay closed? Please let me know as I have to meet my girlfriend. If I don’t, then we will surely break up. Thank you."

DMRC took this as an opportunity to show their funny side with a hilarious reply. They responded using Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer DDLJ's famous dialogue, "Metro chalu hai mere dost, jaa jee le apni zindagi (Metro is running my friend, go live your life)."

This tweet has won hearts online and immediately went viral on the social media platform. For the unversed, the Delhi Metro, after being shut for almost a month resumed its services on June 7. With 50% seating capacity, the metros are running as per the normal time schedule.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the national capital reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 and 504 recoveries, taking the total number of active cases in the city below 4,000. Delhi also recorded 24 deaths - the lowest since April 8. The positivity rate also saw a significant decline and stood at 0.31%, the lowest in over three months.