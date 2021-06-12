Delhi Unlock 3.0: Here's what might be allowed from June 14 - list of relaxations

With the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital going down and the positivity rate remaining under 0.5% for the past three days, it is expected that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will announce further relaxations for Delhites.

As per media reports, CM Kejriwal is going to hold a meeting with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) after which he will make an announcement regarding the relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown curbs in Delhi.

Over the past two weeks, Delhi has allowed several activities to restart like offices, Delhi Metro, and markets and malls were allowed to open on an odd-even basis. In the first phase of unlocking, the Delhi government had allowed construction work and factories to bring the economy of the city on track.

Many establishments, however, continue to remain shut as per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority guidelines. But with the cases coming down more places, such as parks, are expected to reopen in the coming week. Some reports also suggest that cinema halls will be allowed to resume with 50% capacity from June 14.

However, the resumption of hotels, gyms, and weekly markets is likely to be postponed. Moreover, wedding ceremonies in public places will also remain restricted in the capital city in Unlock 3.0.

What’s allowed in Unlock 2.0

Construction was the first sector to reopen, along with factories, in Delhi.

Markets have been allowed to reopen on an odd-even basis between 10 am and 8 pm.

All colony and stand-alone shops are allowed to open on all days between 10 am and 8 pm.

In malls, only half of the shops will be allowed to reopen.

Dining-in is still not allowed in restaurants, but they are allowed to open every day for home delivery and takeaway.

Private establishments have been allowed to reopen with a cap of 50%.

Authority letters and identity cards are to be produced to be able to travel to and from the office.

Offices have also been asked to stagger their timings if possible.

Government offices will function with 100% strength of Grade-I officers.

For the remaining staff, 50% of the staff will be called in.

The Delhi Metro has been reopened and is allowed to function on a 50% passenger capacity.

Buses, meanwhile, will continue to function at 50% capacity.

Liquor shops in markets and malls have also been allowed to reopen as per the odd-even formula.