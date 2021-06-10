Thousands of farmers march towards Delhi, police on alert

New Delhi: Farmers are protesting on the border of the national capital and thousands of farmers are marching from Panipat to Delhi in their support. Farmer leader Gurnam Singh had called for 'Delhi Chalo' from farmers on June 10, after which Delhi Police got intelligence inputs that farmers may try to enter Delhi as well.

Therefore, the police has asked its force to be alert to deal with any situation. According to Delhi Police sources quoted by Zee News, the farmers had made a call that they would reach Delhi's Singhu border on June 10 and be a part of the months-long farmers' agitation.

Whenever there is a call by the farmers to march towards Delhi, the police are alerted as a precaution because the police have not yet forgotten the violence of 26 January.

It may be recalled that the farmers broke their promise after getting permission for the tractor parade on 26 January and entered Delhi and resorted to violence. After this incident, Delhi Police had arrested several people by registering FIRs.

Talking to Zee News, a senior police officer said that farmers also do this to keep their agitation alive and to send the farmers who are already on dharna back to their homes for some time. So that from time to time, if the farmers sitting at the protest site go to their homes, new farmers sit on dharna in their absence. In this way, the number of farmers on the Delhi border can doesn't come down.

Hundreds of farmers from Punjab, Harryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the three farm laws since November 26 last year at several borders of the national capital.

The farmers have been demanding the withdrawal of three farm laws and ensuring minimum support price for their produce.