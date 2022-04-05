US teen claims his headphones saved him from a bullet, here’s how

An 18-year-old boy in the US has claimed that his headphones saved his life when a stray bullet came in through his bedroom window.

The boy narrated his story on Reddit with the user name Enough_Dance_956, saying a bullet came in through his bedroom window and hit the headphone strap, saving his life.

He wrote, "Hello to everyone who sees this. I’m trying to get a hold of someone at razer to thank them with all my heart. Wednesday morning at 10:30am a stray bullet went through my window and hit the razer headphones on top of my head."

"If it wasn’t for the headphones made with good quality i would’ve been a dead kid at the age of 18. I couldn’t even imagine all the pain my family and friends would’ve been through," he added.

The user also shared images of the damaged headphone on Reddit and the bullet which had landed on his bed.

He further added that the bullet had come from a block away. "It was a stray bullet. Someone with bad aim almost killed me while I was just taking to my friends," he wrote.

The bullet apparently went through the window, ricocheted off the headset, bounced off the wall and landed in the teen's bed, the Reddit user wrote. "We waited for the cops to take it."

"I almost died to a gunshot in the head if I didn’t have that headset on," user Enough_Dance_956 wrote.

A Twitter user shared the images of the incident from the teen's Reddit post.

Absolutely insane a Reddit user claims his Razer headset saved his life from a stray bullet which went through his window, and later posting more proof. Razer is now in touch with him as well.



(Via u/Enough_Dance_956)

After his post, the Razer support team reached out to the youth. "Your Razer fam is extremely glad to know that you're safe! Sent you a message so we can take care of your concern. Let's continue from there," the team commented in the thread.

