Nigerian men make a hilarious spoof of famous scene from an Ekta Kapoor TV show - WATCH

In Indian drama series, the laws of physics don't always make sense; there are numerous examples of some of the most illogical stories or scenarios. Better storylines are being aired over time, smashing stereotypes. However, reminiscing about some of the oddest TV plots and moments can make us both laugh and cringe. Nigerian creators, recently, created a spoof of a scene from one of India's TV soaps that has gone viral on social media.

To Ekta Kapoor, with love, from Nigeria pic.twitter.com/lqMS957yyj — Khalid Baig (@KhalidBaig85) April 1, 2022

In this funny 57-second video, the creator, Paul Casta, takes on the role of Pragya, and slips from the stairwell in slow-motion, escaping gravity. Tanu, Pragya's sister, then calls Raju, Pragya's husband, who'd already left for work. 'Pragya is still falling down,' says the sister. He rushes to her rescue after taking the call, as Tanu stands by and observes. The video was posted on Twitter by Khalid Baig on Twitter with a caption that read, "To Ekta Kapoor, with love, from Nigeria"

The video has garnered over 1,20,000 views and over 4,000 likes on social media so far. And several wrote their reactions in the comment section, Indian actress Swara Bhasker too loved the video and wrote, "BEST thing I saw on the internet this week," with laughing emojis. While another user joked and wrote, "Better expressions than indian actors".

