Nigerian men make a hilarious spoof of famous scene from an Ekta Kapoor TV show - WATCH

Headlines

Malaika Arora's Rs 75,000 sizzling saree game with plunge-neck blouse is a treat for ethnic fashion

Nora Fatehi opens up on why filmmakers don’t cast her in lead roles, says ‘only 4 girls are getting projects non-stop’

Optical illusion at Tamil Nadu temple: What animal do you see - bull or elephant?

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

Akelli trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha fights for survival in war-torn Iraq, actioner to clash with Abhishek's Ghoomer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Malaika Arora's Rs 75,000 sizzling saree game with plunge-neck blouse is a treat for ethnic fashion

Optical illusion at Tamil Nadu temple: What animal do you see - bull or elephant?

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

5 cricket teams owned by Mukesh Ambani

Skin health: 9 Indian herbs and spices with natural anti-aging properties

Dental health: 5 ways to prevent tooth decay

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Haryana Violence: After communal clashes, bulldozer action razed 250 'illegal' shanties near Nuh

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nora Fatehi opens up on why filmmakers don’t cast her in lead roles, says ‘only 4 girls are getting projects non-stop’

Akelli trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha fights for survival in war-torn Iraq, actioner to clash with Abhishek's Ghoomer

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

HomeViral

Viral

Nigerian men make a hilarious spoof of famous scene from an Ekta Kapoor TV show - WATCH

Nigerian creators created a spoof of a scene from one of India's TV soaps that has gone viral on social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 05, 2022, 07:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In Indian drama series, the laws of physics don't always make sense; there are numerous examples of some of the most illogical stories or scenarios. Better storylines are being aired over time, smashing stereotypes. However, reminiscing about some of the oddest TV plots and moments can make us both laugh and cringe. Nigerian creators, recently, created a spoof of a scene from one of India's TV soaps that has gone viral on social media.

 

 

In this funny 57-second video, the creator, Paul Casta, takes on the role of Pragya, and slips from the stairwell in slow-motion, escaping gravity. Tanu, Pragya's sister, then calls Raju, Pragya's husband, who'd already left for work. 'Pragya is still falling down,' says the sister. He rushes to her rescue after taking the call, as Tanu stands by and observes. The video was posted on Twitter by Khalid Baig on Twitter with a caption that read, "To Ekta Kapoor, with love, from Nigeria"

The video has garnered over 1,20,000 views and over 4,000 likes on social media so far. And several wrote their reactions in the comment section, Indian actress Swara Bhasker too loved the video and wrote, "BEST thing I saw on the internet this week," with laughing emojis. While another user joked and wrote, "Better expressions than indian actors".

READ | WATCH: Cat gives baby a back massage in this viral video, netizens love it

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Video: Chinese zoo's 'human-like' bear goes viral, stirs online debate

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023: Class 10th Supplementary results expected today at results.cbse.nic.in

Nuh violence: Alert sounded in 3 UP districts bordering Haryana

Uttar Pradesh: NGT to probe allegations of ‘illegal mining’ against BJP MP Brij Bhushan

Meet Ruma Devi, who dropped out of school due to poverty, later went to Harvard University for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE