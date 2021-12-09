SpiceJet air hostess dances to Sara Ali Khan's 'Chaka Chak' song on empty flight - Watch viral video

After the video of a SpiceJet air hostess dancing on AR Rahman's 'Take it easy Urvashi' went viral, now a new video of the same air hostess dancing on Sara Ali Khan's latest song 'Chaka Chak' from 'Atrangi Re' is being massively shared online.

In the video, the SpiceJet air hostess named Uma Meenakshi can be seen dancing to the popular AR Rahman song wearing her red and black uniform on an empty flight.

In the video which is currently going viral on Instagram, Uma Meenakshi can be seen dancing like no one's watching on 'Chaka Chak' in the aisle of the flight. The video is being massively shared and seen by the users and has more than 2900 likes on it already.

She captioned the video saying, "Chaka Chak Hoon Main, still Chaka chak after the flight (sic)." Uma Meenakshi has more than 85,000 followers on Instagram.

Watch the viral video here.

What stands out in the video are Uma's stellar expressions and the ease with which she performs the song. The video seems to be recorded by one of her colleagues.

Many users also commented on the video with heart and fire emojis. One user wrote, "You are such a fun and happy person I would love to hang out with you," while another commented, "Wow chakachak."

As for the song, 'Chaka Chak' is from the upcoming Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush starrer 'Atrangi Re'. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by music maestro AR Rahman.