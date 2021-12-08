Friends surprise bride and groom with huge wedding gift but there is a twist - WATCH viral video

The popular song 'Yaro Ne Mere Vaste' by Rajeev Raja could also be heard in the background of the video.

Wedding videos are all the rage right now given the ongoing wedding season in India. While many videos of the bride and groom go viral every day, one hilarious video is currently making the rounds on social media where the groom's friends can be seen bringing an unusual gift for the newly-wed couple during their wedding reception.

In the video which is going viral on Instagram, many of the groom's friends can be seen carrying a huge box to the stage, decorated with flowers. The friends struggled to get the box on the stage and later when they reached the couple, also posed with it for pictures. The popular song 'Yaro Ne Mere Vaste' by Rajeev Raja could also be heard in the background of the video.

However, the twist was that the box was empty as the groom understood much later. It was later revealed that it was a prank that the friends played on the groom. As soon as everyone realised what happened, they all burst out laughing on stage.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named WhizCo. So far, the video has more than 82,000 views and 5,500 likes on it.

The video was captioned as, "Don't miss the end and tag that soon to get married friend." Several netizens also commented on the video and reacted to the prank that the groom's friends played on the newly-weds.

One user wrote, "Frnds waahh, waahh," while another commented, "Hr friend kamina hota they r prove."