Viral: Girl falls in muddy water while clicking selfie in gown - WATCH hilarious video

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named 'hephul5' and so far, has more than 9000 likes and hundreds of comments on it.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2021, 09:24 AM IST

Recently, wedding videos have become all the rage on social media. People share it online on their accounts and they instantly go viral on social media. However, a video is currently going viral on Instagram which will make you laugh harder than you ever have. The video shows a selfie going completely wrong in a hilarious way. 

In the hilarious video, a girl can be seen dressed in a blue gown and black heels, trying to click a selfie on the river's edge. The girl was so busy clicking a photo that she did not realise when she lost her balance and fell right into the muddy waters. 

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named 'hephul5' and so far, has more than 9000 likes and hundreds of comments on it. One of the users has also commented on the video and wrote, "very cute."  

Watch the video here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@hepgul5)

Another similar video had gone viral recently that had a woman getting a photoshoot done in an exotic location. The woman, in the video, could be seen dressed in a long pink saree, getting her hair done by the river. She then went over to sit on a swing, suspended over the water body, however, as soon as she moved a little on the swing, the ropes it was hanging on gave away and the shoot turned into a massive fail. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named 'punjabi_industry_'. The page captioned the video saying, "Wait for it," with laughing emojis.

