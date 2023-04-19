Mother of teen YouTuber accused of alleged sexual abuse by 11 kids of her daughters 'Piper Squad'

Photo via Instagram

The mother of a teen YouTuber has been accused of sexually, physically, and emotionally abusing 11 kids of her daughter’s young co-creators. A lawsuit has also been filed about the same and the mom of the teen is all set to face the alleged victims in court later this year.

The woman, identified as Tiffany Smith, is the mother of 15-year-old YouTuber Piper Rockelle and was sued in 2022 by the 11 young content creators over the alleged abuse and an evident lack of compensation for their work.

The 11 young creators have accused Smith of "harassment, molestation, and abuse,” according to the complaint filed in January 2022. The suit further alleged that Smith was a "mean-spirited control freak" whose dealings with the content creators "were not only sexually inappropriate and confrontational but often reprehensible and even illegal".

The plaintiffs, all former members of the 'Piper Squad' are seeking $22 million in damages from Smith and her boyfriend, Hunter Hill.

As for the accusations, Smith allegedly made shocking remarks about the teens' genitalia, also asking one how long his penis was, the complainant said. It was further added that Smith mailed her daughter's underwear to an unknown man as “old men like to smell this stuff,” she allegedly told one of the plaintiffs.

Smith has also been accused of inappropriately touching the legs, thighs, and buttocks of the children, and enabling the teens to be sexually aggressive.

Apart from this, Smith has also been accused of never compensating the 11 content creators who alleged was used to promote Piper's channel.

For the unversed, as per a report in NBC News, Smith countersued for $30 million in July but later dropped the case. Smith had earlier claimed that the plaintiffs’ mothers were working together to extort money and are lying about alleged sexual abuse.

As for Piper, the now-teen was only 9 years old when she became an online sensation. Piper today has more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube, however, the teen sensation was demonetised in February last year after the multiple allegations against Smith and Hill.