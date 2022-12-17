Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: Groom gets bulldozer as wedding gift from bride's family, pictures go viral

Viral news: The bride's father reportedly said that the bulldozer will help his daughter earn money.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 06:29 PM IST

Groom gets bulldozer: A unique gift from the bride's family to the groom has created a lot of buzz on the internet. The wedding took in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, where the groom, Yogendra Prajapati, was gifted a bulldozer as a wedding gift by the bride's family.

Yogendra, who serves in the Indian Navy, says the bulldozer can provide jobs, unlike a four-wheeler. Photos of the bulldozer have surfaced on social media which show the bulldozer decorated with balloons and garlands. The wedding took place on December 15.

"My father-in-law gifted me a bulldozer because it is useful and it can provide jobs unlike a 4-wheeler," the groom said. The bride's father reportedly said that the bulldozer will help his daughter earn money.

Significantly, since Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, action has been taken with bulldozers on illegal occupation and encroachment many times in the state. Because of this, Yogi Adityanath and bulldozer remain in discussion. This initiative of the UP government has been followed in other BJP-ruled states as well.

