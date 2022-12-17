Search icon
'You don't know who I am..': Man fights with co-passenger on flight, viral video

A man can be seen in the 12-second video engaging in a verbal brawl with one of his co-passengers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 02:37 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: A footage of a man fighting with his flight companion is making the rounds on the internet. It was shared on Twitter by a user named McAdams and has obviously gotten a lot of attention on the internet. The video was originally shared on Instagram by a page called Being Aviators. However, it is still unclear the incident occurred on which flight. 

A man can be seen in the 12-second video engaging in a verbal brawl with one of his co-passengers. "When I speak, no one responds. Don't talk to me like this, I'm telling you. You have no idea who I am "the man exclaimed while yelling.  Other passengers can be seen attempting to soothe both parties. "The streets have taken to the skies," the video's text read.

The video went quickly viral on social media and it has accumulated over 14k views after being shared online. It also elicited a variety of responses from netizens. One user in the comment section wrote, "You don’t know who I am; Nobody speaks when I speak, the person who said these lines was travelling in economy class." Another user said, "Mera baap kon hai  same dialogue who I am ? Bus bol raha hai bata nahi Raha hai" Third user wrote," From "Tu jaanta hai mera baap kon hai" To "You don't know who I am", India is changing" "His dialogue seems to b from sm Bachchan movie..Hum jaha khade ho jaatei hai, line wahi se shuru ho jaati hai." joked fourth user.

