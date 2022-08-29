The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian hosts PV Sindhu, Nikhat Zareen, other 'golden girls' from Commonwealth Games 2022

Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Kapil Sharma is all set to return with the comedy talk show The Kapil Sharma Show on September 10 after a short break during which the team visited USA and Canada for performing live shows. On Sunday, August 28, the comedian shared pictures with six women athletes who won Gold medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 from the sets of his comedy show.

Sharing the photos, Kapil called them 'Golden Girls' as he captioned the carousel set of pictures, "It was a pleasure hosting our Golden Girls on #tkss who made the whole Nation proud in Commonwealth Games 2022". His photos soon went viral across the internet.

In the first picture, the comedian posed with the badminton champion PV Sindhu who won the Gold for India defeating Canadian Michelle Li in the final in the women's singles event. PV Sindhu had earlier won Bronze and Silver at the 2014 and 2018 edition of the games in Glasgow and Gold Coast respectively.

In the third picture, Kapil was seen with the 26-year-old boxer Nikhat Zareen who finished at the top of the podium in the women's light flyweight, i.e. women's 50-kg event at the sporting games held in Birmingham, England. It was Nikhat's first medal in the Commonwealth Games.

For the second, fourth, fifth, and sixth photos, Kapil posed with Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Singh, and Nayanmoni Saikia - the four members of the Indian Lawn bowls women's team who made India proud by winning the gold medal at the 22nd edition of the sporting event.



In the seventh picture, Kapil, who will be seen playing a food delivery executive in Nandita Das' Hindi film Zwigato, flaunted his new sunglasses as he described the last picture as, "Me with no medal but New shades". It seems that the debut episode of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will see these 'golden girls' as celebrity guests.