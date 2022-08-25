The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunil Pal takes a jibe at Krushna Abhishek for leaving comedy show

Sunil Pal-Krushna Abhishek/File photos

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return for its next season on September 10 after taking a short break due to an international tour. However, Krushna Abhishek won't be a part of the upcoming season as he has confirmed that he is quitting the show due to agreement issues with the makers.

Now, comedian Sunil Pal has taken a jibe at Krushna for leaving the hugely popular talk show. Sunil, who won the first season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge defeating contestants like Raju Srivastava, Bhagwant Mann, and Ahsaan Qureshi, took to his Instagram account and shared a video slamming Krushna.

In the video, he can be heard saying, "I've heard that brother Krushna is leaving The Kapil Sharma Show. This show has been doing well. You are getting good work and monetarily too, you are earning 100 percent more than what you would earn outside. What will you do outside this show? The same low-budgeted serials, B, C grade films?"

"What happens to these people? Kapil Sharma gave them name, fame, and money, and in the end, people leave him and go. This causes no loss to Kapil because with each passing day, he is inching more towards success and earning wealth and fame. Anyway, all the best, go. Go out and show what you can do", he concluded the clip.



Krushna had been a part of the comedy talk show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, since 2018 playing different characters with the most famous ones being the owner of the Sapna Beauty Parlour, and mimicking the legendary actor Dharmendra along with Kiku Sharma who portrays Sunny Deol.

It is being reported that Akshay Kumar will be seen in the first episode of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show promoting his upcoming serial killer murder mystery film Cuttputlli which begins streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from September 2.