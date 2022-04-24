TMKOC star Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal attends Rakesh Bedi’s daughter's wedding, video surfaces online

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Rakesh Bedi, who is best known for films such as Chashme Buddoor and is currently starring as Mr Babulal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, recently hosted his daughter Ridhima's wedding reception in Mumbai, which was attended by Rakesh's close friends from the industry, including Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, Johnny lever, Mukesh Rishi, and others.

The video of Rakesh Bedi and Dilip Joshi on the stage alongside the newlyweds during the wedding celebration has gone viral. Jethalal had come to wish Mr Babulal, as per popular pap Viral Bhayani. Ridhima has made her acting debut in Troydin Gomes and Arif Syed's new single Teri Kahaaniyaan, for those who are unaware.

Take a look at the video here:

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been making headlines ever since it aired on national television. Despite running for over 12 consequent years, the show still is our favourite. From Jethalal to Babita ji, people love each and every character from the show.

Needless to say, ‘TMKOC’ has an amazing cast including Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, and Shailesh Lodha. However, netizens miss some of the characters including Dayaben played by Disha Vakani and Natu Kaka. Therefore, Priya Ahuja, who is the director’s wife, reacted to the same.

Makers of the show have avoided talking about Dayaben (a very famous character) for the longest time now. However, in conversation with ETimes, Priya Ahuka aka Rita Reporter talked about old actors leaving the show. She opened on if it has impacted the TRP of ‘TMKOC’.



Also read: 'TMKOC' fame Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's swanky car collection will amaze you- Check out

Priya Ahuja said that there a certain sector of viewers could be ‘strictly loyal’ to those characters that have been mentioned (Dayaben, Natu Kaka). But loyalty towards ‘TMKOC’ is high for 90 percent of its audience. While speaking about TRP, the actress stated that she never understands TRPs that might have flatulated primarily as people are watching so many things apart from TV serials these days on different apps. They sometimes don’t watch TVs shows at their scheduled time, after which they go on apps and watch the show there.