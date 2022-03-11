Unseen wedding photos of ‘Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ cast with their real-life partners go VIRAL

Let's have a look at some never-before-seen wedding photos of the cast and their real-life partners today.
'Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is a popular show that has been running for several years. Daya-Jethalal, Madhvi-Bhide, and other wonderful couples appear on the show. They are, however just 'reel life' couples.
1. Sonalika Joshi
Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi Bhide on 'TMKOC' is married to Sameer Joshi. The two also have a daughter together.
2. Mandar Chandwadkar
Mandar Chandwadkar aka Atmaram Tukaram Bhide is married to Snehal Chandwadkar.
3. Disha Vakani
Despite the fact that Disha Vakani aka Daya Gada is no longer on the show, she still has a large following base. She is married to Mayur Padia and the two have a daughter.
4. Priya Ahuja
Priya Ahuja and Malav Raida married on November 19, 2011, and their son was born in 2019.
5. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal
Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Roshan Sodhi in real life is married to Bobby Bansiwal.