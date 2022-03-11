Search icon
Unseen wedding photos of ‘Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ cast with their real-life partners go VIRAL

Let's have a look at some never-before-seen wedding photos of the cast and their real-life partners today.

'Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is a popular show that has been running for several years. Daya-Jethalal, Madhvi-Bhide, and other wonderful couples appear on the show. They are, however just 'reel life' couples.

1. Sonalika Joshi

Sonalika Joshi
1/5

Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi Bhide on 'TMKOC' is married to Sameer Joshi. The two also have a daughter together. 

 

2. Mandar Chandwadkar

Mandar Chandwadkar
2/5

Mandar Chandwadkar aka Atmaram Tukaram Bhide is married to Snehal Chandwadkar.

3. Disha Vakani

Disha Vakani
3/5

Despite the fact that Disha Vakani aka Daya Gada is no longer on the show, she still has a large following base. She is married to Mayur Padia and the two have a daughter.

 

4. Priya Ahuja

Priya Ahuja
4/5

Priya Ahuja and Malav Raida married on November 19, 2011, and their son was born in 2019.

5. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal
5/5

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Roshan Sodhi in real life is married to Bobby Bansiwal.

