Shark Tank India: Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh sing, dance in response to 'pitch'. Watch

Shark Tank India judges dance with Mayur Jumani

Shark Tank India has returned with its second season. And along with the pitches and entertainment, fans are wondering if the memes will return too. In its first instalment, the business-based reality show jhad become a glodmine for pop culture enthusiasts with countless memes. And this time, the sharks have obliged themselves, by collaborating for a hilarious meme rap song.

A new video shared by musician Mayur Jumani shows him go up to the sharks to pitch his song in exchange for their memes instead of equity. The four sharks sitting in the tank - Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh – proceed to ridicule him for the ‘joke’ and break out into a musical interlude filled with their most meme-worthy lines from season one.

The sharks use their oft-used lines to tell Mayur why they are ‘out’, a line used a lot by Namita Thapar on the show. The video, particularly the sharks singing and rapping had fans in splits. One commented, “Collab ho to aisa (Collabs should be like this).” Many others praised the song, while a few said they were missing Ashneer Grover’s lined in the song. Grover, who was part of the shark’s panel in season one, has not returned to the show this time around.

Shark Tank India is a show where six veteran entrepreneurs or sharks listen to pitcjhes by budding entrepreneurs, who try to convinve them to invest in their business. Apart from Aman, Namita, Anupman, and Vineeta, the panel also includes Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain.

The second season of the popular show faced some criticism and controversy in its very first episode after all the sharks refused to invest in a business as it competed with Vinita’s line of beauty products. The show airs on weekdays, 10 pm on Sony TV and SonyLiv.