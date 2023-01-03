Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover thought ‘bhaad mein jaa tu’ after he couldn't get photo with Salman Khan

Credit: Ashneer Grover-Salman Khan/Instagram

Ashneer Grover, former Shark Tank India judge, recalled an incident when he met Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan for an ad shoot. He talked about the opinion that he formed after his encounter with the Bollywood actor.

Recently, businessman Ashneer appeared on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast where he talked about Salman Khan. Ashneer mentioned, “Usko humne sponsor rakha tha, uske shoot ke liye mila tha, usko brief karne ke liye company ke baare mein. Teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya photo nahi khichwani, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine bola nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad mein jaa tu, aisi kaunsi heropanti hogayi (We wanted Salman to endorse our brand, therefore, I met him for the ad shoot. I sat with himand sat with him for three hours. His manager told me that I couldn’t get a picture with him because he might get irritated, and I thought, ‘Fine, he can go to hell)…”

Interestingly, he praised Salman Khan’s business and said he is smart. He mentioned, “But banda smart hai. Logon ko lagta hai ke hawa mein hai, banda genuinely smart hai, usko business samajhta hai, usko branding samajhti hai, usko apni image clear hai. Jab hum ad bana rahe the, usne clear bol diya tha ke mujhe larger than life hi dikhana kyunki maine picture banayi thi Tubelight, woh pit gayi kyunki mujhe usme mandbuddhi dikha diya. Mujhe laga sahi banda hai, yeh sab cheezon ki realisation hai (But Salman is a smart guy. People might think he’s aloof, but he understands his image. The only thing he told us was to show him as larger than life, because his film Tubelight, in which he played a simpleton, had recently flopped).”

In the first season, Ashneer was known for his humiliating remarks to the contestants whose ideas he found 'foolish'. Anupam Mittal, in a recent interview, took a subtle dig at Ashneer when he said that it is never justified to humiliate anyone for their business idea even if it doesn't sound appealing.