Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Shark Tank India S2: Anupam Mittal breaks down remembering late grandmother during pitch, says 'it breaks my heart'

The second episode went on to show the vulnerable side of one of the sharpest Sharks, Anupam Mittal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

Shark Tank India S2: Anupam Mittal breaks down remembering late grandmother during pitch, says 'it breaks my heart'
Anupam Mittal

The second season of Shark Tank India has made an impressive and surprising entry. In the second episode, we got to see an emotional, vulnerable side of a Shark. During the episode, an entrepreneur, Abhishek Baheti pitched the shark to invest in his kids' smartwatch brand. This smartwatch helps parents to overlook, and track the safety of their children even when they are far away from home. 

Shark Aman Gupta asked Abhishek about the vision, and story behind the brand. The budding entrepreneur shared that the basic idea of this product came after suffering a personal loss. Baheti narrated an incident in which he lost a child in the family to fire. Abhishek's house in Mumbai caught fire a few years back, and four people were trapped inside the house. Only two could survive, and he lost a kid and an elder member in the fire. This incident inspired him to build something to help kids stay connected with their parents in such situations.

After hearing this incident, all the Sharks were emotional. Anupam Mittal asked him why he didn't plan to make a smartwatch for elders as well. According to him, even senior citizens are as helpless as kids in such dangerous situations. Anupam broke down in tears and shared his personal loss of losing his grandmother to fire. 

Anupam said, "I remember 2 years back my grandmother perished in a fire. This thing still makes me think. I keep wondering how long she might have cried for help. It breaks my heart every time I think about it. So why not for old people as well." After this suggestion, Aman, Peyush, and Namita refused to invest. Vineeta Singh and Anupam offered Rs 1 crore for 10 per cent equity and Rs 1 crore debt with 15 per cent interest. Abhishek accepted the offer and called himself a dark horse. 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's engagement: Photos of Aamir Khan's daughter that will make you believe in 'true love'
What will Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl look like? Here's a look at Brahmastra stars' childhood photos
Streaming This Week: Freddy, Goodbye, Qala, OTT releases to binge-watch
Bigg Boss: Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam, Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik, a look at fights that we can’t forget
Almond health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these nuts in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19 update: 5 cases of XBB.1.5 variant driving US surge found in India, says INSACOG
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.