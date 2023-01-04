Shark Tank India S2: Anupam Mittal breaks down remembering late grandmother during pitch, says 'it breaks my heart'

Anupam Mittal

The second season of Shark Tank India has made an impressive and surprising entry. In the second episode, we got to see an emotional, vulnerable side of a Shark. During the episode, an entrepreneur, Abhishek Baheti pitched the shark to invest in his kids' smartwatch brand. This smartwatch helps parents to overlook, and track the safety of their children even when they are far away from home.

Shark Aman Gupta asked Abhishek about the vision, and story behind the brand. The budding entrepreneur shared that the basic idea of this product came after suffering a personal loss. Baheti narrated an incident in which he lost a child in the family to fire. Abhishek's house in Mumbai caught fire a few years back, and four people were trapped inside the house. Only two could survive, and he lost a kid and an elder member in the fire. This incident inspired him to build something to help kids stay connected with their parents in such situations.

After hearing this incident, all the Sharks were emotional. Anupam Mittal asked him why he didn't plan to make a smartwatch for elders as well. According to him, even senior citizens are as helpless as kids in such dangerous situations. Anupam broke down in tears and shared his personal loss of losing his grandmother to fire.

Anupam said, "I remember 2 years back my grandmother perished in a fire. This thing still makes me think. I keep wondering how long she might have cried for help. It breaks my heart every time I think about it. So why not for old people as well." After this suggestion, Aman, Peyush, and Namita refused to invest. Vineeta Singh and Anupam offered Rs 1 crore for 10 per cent equity and Rs 1 crore debt with 15 per cent interest. Abhishek accepted the offer and called himself a dark horse.