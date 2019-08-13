Sacred Games 2: Meet Ganesh Gaitonde's mistress, master and muse, Watch teaser

Headlines

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie crosses $1 billion at global box office, is second film in 2023 to do so

Political crisis in Manipur: Amid violence, Kuki-backed party withdraws support from N Biren Singh govt

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in 10 states including UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand; latest rain forecast here

IND vs WI: West Indies go 2-0 up in T20Is, India skipper Hardik Pandya says ‘batters need to…’

This drama was first Indian soap to reach 1000 episodes; it's not Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie crosses $1 billion at global box office, is second film in 2023 to do so

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

Bangladesh approves 4 routes for transportation of goods to northeastern Indian states

9 motivational quotes by Deepika Padukone

South superstars with most remakes

Yoga asanas for neck pain relief

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie crosses $1 billion at global box office, is second film in 2023 to do so

This drama was first Indian soap to reach 1000 episodes; it's not Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

HomeTelevision

Television

Sacred Games 2: Meet Ganesh Gaitonde's mistress, master and muse, Watch teaser

With barely 2 days remaining for Sacred Games 2 to go live, here's looking into the characters of the women of Sacred Games 2 -- each one pivotal to the story

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2019, 12:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It is said that behind every man (successful or otherwise), there is a woman. For Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) in Sacred Games 2, there are three. Ganesh Gaitonde’s holy trinity -- his Master, KD Yadav (Amruta Subhash), his Mistress, Zoya (Elnaaz Norouzi), and his Muse, Jojo (Surveen Chawla) have had deep impacts on the arc of his story in the Netflix Original series, and play pivotal roles in shaping his character. Each woman shares a unique relationship with him, helping him in surprising ways, and using him to further their own personal agendas.

Sacred Games has been lauded for its portrayal of strong female characters in the series. Besides these three women, every female character plays an integral role to push the story forward -- they are powerful, layered, and truly bada*s. Whether it’s the extremely headstrong Kanta Bai (Shalini Vatsa), or Guruji’s most devoted disciple, Batya Abelman (Kalki Koechlin), these women know what they want and will go to any length to make sure they get it. 

Speaking on the dynamic her character shares with Gaitonde, the Master, Amruta Subhash, shares, “As much as Nawaz loves me, Gaitonde hates my character, KD Yadav. She is a RAW agent who controls him, keeps him away from his beloved Mumbai, and makes him a pawn in her bigger game.”

The Mistress, Elnaaz Norouzi, shares, “Zoya’s only dream is to become a movie star. She meets a rich Gaitonde, and relies on him to fulfil her dream. Gaitonde casts her in the movie he produces on his life. But it’s not as simple as it seems -- their relationship will see an upheaval of sorts this season.”

The Muse, Surveen Chawla, says, “Jojo becomes Gaitonde’s one trusted friend when every other relationship fails him. She is fearless and speaks her mind, and always gives it back to him, which is what he appreciates about her. In some ways, she is his muse, his inspiration, and his safety net. But her life has been far from a cakewalk, and that is what has hardened her in many ways. The bond between Gaitonde and Jojo is unique and quite special.”

If you thought the first season of Sacred Games was riveting, wait and watch Sacred Games 2 -- this time, it’s bigger, better, grittier, more layered, and even more exciting. This season, will continue to follow Mumbai cop Sartaj Singh’s (Saif Ali Khan's) quest to find out the truth about gangster Ganesh Gaitonde’s past and in turn save his city. Gaitonde, meanwhile, goes international this season, and we get an insight into how he became the hardened, crime boss that he is. 

Sacred Games 2 will premiere on Netflix on August 15, 2019.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Amit Shah to present Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul actor, passes away at 83

Meet the man who joined Rs 30,291 crore company in 2013, becomes CEO after 6 years

Who was Gaddar, popular Telangana folk singer who passed away at 77?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE