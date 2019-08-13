Sacred Games 2: Meet Ganesh Gaitonde's mistress, master and muse, Watch teaser

With barely 2 days remaining for Sacred Games 2 to go live, here's looking into the characters of the women of Sacred Games 2 -- each one pivotal to the story

It is said that behind every man (successful or otherwise), there is a woman. For Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) in Sacred Games 2, there are three. Ganesh Gaitonde’s holy trinity -- his Master, KD Yadav (Amruta Subhash), his Mistress, Zoya (Elnaaz Norouzi), and his Muse, Jojo (Surveen Chawla) have had deep impacts on the arc of his story in the Netflix Original series, and play pivotal roles in shaping his character. Each woman shares a unique relationship with him, helping him in surprising ways, and using him to further their own personal agendas.

Sacred Games has been lauded for its portrayal of strong female characters in the series. Besides these three women, every female character plays an integral role to push the story forward -- they are powerful, layered, and truly bada*s. Whether it’s the extremely headstrong Kanta Bai (Shalini Vatsa), or Guruji’s most devoted disciple, Batya Abelman (Kalki Koechlin), these women know what they want and will go to any length to make sure they get it.

Speaking on the dynamic her character shares with Gaitonde, the Master, Amruta Subhash, shares, “As much as Nawaz loves me, Gaitonde hates my character, KD Yadav. She is a RAW agent who controls him, keeps him away from his beloved Mumbai, and makes him a pawn in her bigger game.”

The Mistress, Elnaaz Norouzi, shares, “Zoya’s only dream is to become a movie star. She meets a rich Gaitonde, and relies on him to fulfil her dream. Gaitonde casts her in the movie he produces on his life. But it’s not as simple as it seems -- their relationship will see an upheaval of sorts this season.”

The Muse, Surveen Chawla, says, “Jojo becomes Gaitonde’s one trusted friend when every other relationship fails him. She is fearless and speaks her mind, and always gives it back to him, which is what he appreciates about her. In some ways, she is his muse, his inspiration, and his safety net. But her life has been far from a cakewalk, and that is what has hardened her in many ways. The bond between Gaitonde and Jojo is unique and quite special.”

If you thought the first season of Sacred Games was riveting, wait and watch Sacred Games 2 -- this time, it’s bigger, better, grittier, more layered, and even more exciting. This season, will continue to follow Mumbai cop Sartaj Singh’s (Saif Ali Khan's) quest to find out the truth about gangster Ganesh Gaitonde’s past and in turn save his city. Gaitonde, meanwhile, goes international this season, and we get an insight into how he became the hardened, crime boss that he is.

Sacred Games 2 will premiere on Netflix on August 15, 2019.