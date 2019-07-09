'Sacred Games 2' trailer: Nawazauddin aka Ganesh to seek revenge, Saif aka Sartaj in search of Gaitonde's third father

Finally, finally, finally, the wait is over! The official trailer for Sacred Games 2 is out and it's definitely going to leave you puzzled until it streams. The show took the world by storm last year and the way it ended has made fans restless and they have been waiting for the second season since then. It was reported that the show is likely to stream by the end of July or the first week of August.

Now, with the trailer, the makers have announced the airing date as well. The trailer starts with Bunty getting a call from Ganesh Gaitonde played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is seeking revenge. On the other hand, Sartaj Singh played by Saif Ali Khan is in search of Ganesh's third father and the whole mystery behind it. This time, Ganesh is seen suited up and doing some clerical work as well adding to major twist which the show deserves.

Batya Abelman played by Kalki Koechlin and Shahid Khan played by Ranvir Shorey are the new characters joining the world of Sacred Games who will be responsible for more surprises. But the much-awaited glimpse was of Pankaj Tripathi as Guruji and his intense avatar is scary as well as pretty exciting.

Check out the trailer below:

While talking about the trailer, Vikramaditya Motwane stated, "We’re extremely excited to finally be able to share with the fans of Sacred Games what they’ve all been waiting for with bated breath - the date of its release on Netflix! This season is bigger, more compelling, and totally unexpected. Be prepared to discover a different side to each character as we take the audience on a tremendous journey, and address questions left unanswered last season."

More importantly, Sacred Games 2 is all set to be streamed on August 15, 2019.