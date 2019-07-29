'Sacred Games 2' new promo: Ganesh Gaitonde aka Nawazuddin Siddiqui asks 'Who God believes in?'

Sacred Games fans are waiting with bated breath for the season two of the hit show. A few days back, the trailer for the show was unveiled and gave us glimpses of what's in store in the upcoming season. As we all know, Sacred Games starts with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character Ganesh Gaitonde guiding Saif Ali Khan's character Sartaj Singh towards him. Then he ended up killing himself! The first episode itself showed the main character committing suicide and it shocked everyone.

Today, the makers of Sacred Games 2 shared a new promo featuring Nawazuddin. In the video, Gaitonde's dead body is shown wherein in the background he is asking, "Bhagwan ko maante ho? Kabhi socha hai Bhagwan kisko maanta hai?". And after that, an unknown hand taps on Gaitonde's shoulder. The streaming channel shared the video and wrote, "Apun Ganesh bhau ko maanta hai. #SacredGames2 premieres 15th August."

Check out the video below:

Earlier talking about his role, Nawazuddin had said, "In the first season, the challenge was dealing with the situations that I faced as an actor because I wasn’t aware of what my journey would be like in the second season. The situations my character faces in both seasons are different, so we had to keep adapting accordingly. Of course, we try to put our best foot forward always. In this season, the way Ganesh Gaitonde talks and walks will remain the same, but the change in his surroundings will bring about an internal change in him."

Sacred Games 2 is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan. It will be streamed on August 15, 2019.