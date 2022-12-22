Palak Tiwari enjoys 'Christmas mood' with mom Shweta Tiwari, brother Reyansh

Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Palak Tiwari is in a festive mood, and she appears to be enjoying herself to the fullest. The Bijlee Bijlee actress shared a few images of herself having fun at the pre-Christmas festivities with her mother, Actress Shweta Tiwari, and younger brother Reyansh.

With her mother and brother, Palak, who gained notoriety after appearing in the Harrdy Sandhu music video, was photographed. Thanks to the enormous Christmas tree, the holiday vibe was evident in the pictures.

At an amusement park, Shweta Tiwari celebrated the sixth birthday of her son Reyansh. She can be seen interacting and having fun with her son in the pictures and videos that she posted on social media.

She posted a selfie of herself and Reyansh smiling for the cameras. She is seen kissing her son in one of the images. Shweta can be seen in another image sporting a black bathing suit. She additionally released a video showing a hotel employee delivering Reyasnh a cake.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Best holistay Had so much fun at @imagicaaworld. Thank you @novotelimagicaa for making Reyansh’s birthday so memorable..Thank youuu @vikaaskalantri for arranging everything.”

She and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan were allegedly dating, according to earlier rumours. Apparently, Palak isn't dating him right now, but Vedang Raina, who plays him in The Archies, is close to her.

According to Pinkvilla, the two actors get along great and have managed to keep their personal lives out of the public eye. The insider further stated that the artists were dating each other for two years and that they shared the Sam Talent Agency.

Also read: Photos that prove Shweta Tiwari is ageing in reverse

He further added, "Their growing intimacy and PDA at private parties is creating a lot of buzz in the B-Town but somehow, they have managed to keep their relationship under wraps." The source further asserted that Palak's mom, Shweta is not having any objection to Jr Tiwari's choice. In fact, she likes Raina, and she's impressed with Palak's choice.