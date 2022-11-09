Photos that prove Shweta Tiwari is ageing in reverse

Do you want to look at a lively example of 'timeless beauty?' Shweta Tiwari is the one who's redefining beauty.
Television actress Shweta Tiwari is on a mission of redefining age and beauty standards. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay star is taking the internet down one Instagram post after another. Her pictures will make you feel her timeless charm and beauty. You won't get over to it. (Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram)
1. Shweta Tiwari- Redefying beauty
Here's the first proof of Shweta Tiwari setting a new rulebook for beauty standards. When it comes to looking 'hot and happening,' Sr Tiwari is giving it tough to her daughter Palak Tiwari.
2. Shweta Sexy Tiwari
Can anyone look so hot yet so calm in a black bodycon dress? Shweta Tiwari is a darling who can give tough competition to all the young actresses out there.
3. Shweta Tiwari and her eyes
Tiwari is making it difficult for her contemporaries with those smokey, sensuous, and enchanting eyes.
4. Shweta Tiwari- The enchantress
Now that's the perfect example of being an 'enchantress.' Shweta Tiwari's latest photoshoot puts her captivating beauty on "The Spot Light."
5. The black and white side of Shweta Tiwari
Do you think that Shewta looks desirable in black? Here's another proof of Tiwari being as gentle as a dove in a zebra-stripped bodycon dress.
6. Shweta Tiwari's filmography
Currently, Shweta Tiwari is playing the titular lead Aparajita in Zee TV's Main Hoon Aparajita.