Shweta Tiwari celebrates son Reyansh's birthday at amusement park, photos and videos go viral

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari celebrated her son Reyansh’s sixth birthday at an amusement park. In the photos and videos that she shared on social media, she can be seen enjoying with her son.

She shared a selfie with Reyansh in which they can be seen smiling for the cameras. In one of the photos, she can be seen kissing her son. In another photo, Shweta can be seen wearing a black swimsuit. She also shared a video in which a hotel staff member can be seen bringing a cake for Reyasnh.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Best holistay Had so much fun at @imagicaaworld. Thank you @novotelimagicaa for making Reyansh’s birthday so memorable..Thank youuu @vikaaskalantri for arranging everything.”

Shweta Tiwari's friends and fans also commented on it, and one of them wrote, "Awwww how cute are these pics. It was indeed so much fun. Happy Birthday Reyansh." The second one said, "Nanha yatri has become big boy. So nice to see. Time flies."

Earlier, while speaking to the Times of India, Shweta Tiwari revealed that her real home is called as ‘Sita ka ghar’ my neighbours. While talking about her character Aparjita (who is a single mother) in the show, the actress stated, “to play this role of Aparajita, I had to wash and unlearn everything whatever I had done in my career. Not many people know this but my real house is known as ‘Sita ka ghar’ by people who live close by or our neighbours. They call it ‘Sita ka ghar’ because we only have a majority of women in our house. My mother, my daughter, my maids and each one of us have faced some kind of disturbance in our life. Whether it is related to husband, family, daughters, there’s something going on and our house is full of ladies. I have my father who’s very old and my son. We don’t have any male members. My brother is based in London. So they call it ‘Sita ka ghar’ Hamare naam ka Sughda rakh diya hai.”

She added that her house could be called Sita ka ghar and she could do everything because she had the strong support of her mother. When she was young she didn’t have to do things, her mother was the one who guided her.

