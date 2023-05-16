Search icon
Nia Sharma's scintillating ramp walk in black outfit at fashion event has fans drooling over her hotness

Nia Sharma sizzles in all-black outfit as she walks the ramp at Beti Fashion Fundraiser event hosted by Anu Ranjan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

Nia Sharma was recently spotted walking the ramp at the Beti Fashion Fundraiser event hosted by Anu Ranjan on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The actress grabbed eyeballs with her unique and glamorous outfit and fans are all praises for her.

On Monday, one of Nia Sharma's fans posted a video of her walking the ramp at the Beti Fashion Fundraiser event. The actress impressed fans with not only her unique outfit but also her confidence with much she walked the ramp. The actress was seen wearing an all-black outfit with a silver bodice. The actress completed her look with minimal accessories and black heels. The actress donned Siddartha Tytler’s design and wooed her fans with her look.

Netizens couldn’t stop themselves from complimenting the actress and some even believed that she looked like a Hollywood actress. One of the comments read, “stunning diva in black.” Another fan commented, “so hot.” Another commented, “Queen for a reason.” Another wrote, “her smiles are iconic.” Another fan commented, “she looks like Hollywood actress.”

Nia Sharma is popular for her bold outfits and her sizzling dance moves. The actress is often seen sharing glimpses of her dance with her fans on social media. The actress was last seen in a special dance number in the short web series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega starring Suniel Shetty.

Recently, one of the dance videos of the actress went viral on social media wherein she was seen grooving to the song Turi Ice Cream Kha Ke in a bralette and low-waist pants.

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma who made her debut with the television series  Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha has featured in some of the popular daily soaps like Jamai Raja, Ek Hazron Main Meri Behna Hai, Naagin, and more. The actress has also been a part of the Television reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

