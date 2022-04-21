Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma BEATS Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora to become first finalist

Munawar Faruqui-Shivam Sharma-Anjali Arora

As the reality show Lock Upp is reaching its finale, we got our first finale of the show, and neither it is Munawar Faruqui, nor it is Anjali Arora or Payal Rohatgi. The contestant who beat these strong contenders in this race is Shivam Sharma. Following yesterday's heart-thrilling task, the kaidis now have only 15 minutes to persuade Prince to hand over the golden tiles.

Two teams were divided in which, Anjali had Poonam, Munawar, and Ali in her team, and Shivam had Payal, Azma, and Saisha in his team as soldiers. The game had four rounds, and the soldiers had to protect their Raja and Rani. If Raja or Ranji falls, the round will get over. In the first round, Anjali lost, and Saisha quit the round because of her injury. In the second round, Payal and Prince played from Shivam’s side, and Munawar and Ali played from Anjali’s side. In the second round, Anjali fell, and Shivam won. For the third round, King, Queen, and one Soldier each. Shivam and Payal played against Anjali and Ali. Shivam single-handedly threw both Anjali and Ali out and won the third round and became the first finalist to enter the finale.

Last night, Munawar felt betrayed by her best friends Anjali Arora and Saisha Shinde. The ticket to finale task took place between two teams. Prince Narula, Munawar, Anjali and Saisha form a team, and Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, and Azma Fallah assemble another team. Munawar already planned their game with his team, but then during the task, Anjali and Saisha, Munawar's closest confidantes in the house, changed the plan and shocked him by saying that they don't him in their team. They eliminate him from the task, and he got shunned over their decision.

As far as the nomination is concerned, the entire house is nominated for the elimination except Prince Narula.