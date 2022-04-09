Lock Upp: Anjali Arora proposes to Munawar Faruqui, netizens call their relationship fake

Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora have become one of the most talked-about jodi in Lock Upp. Even when Ankita Lokhande entered the house as a special guest, she awarded them for having 'pavitra rishta' in the house. Now, it seems like they do have feelings for each other which is more than just 'being friends.'

In the episode, Munawar and Anjali get into their 'whisper talks' and Arora asks Faruqui if he will meet her after the show. Munawar's cheeks glow, and he replies back asking why he should meet her. Anjali asks him "pareshaan ho gaye?" Munawar agrees with Anjali and they both giggle. Arora tells him that he won't have to be bothered much, and then she tells him "I Love you," and Munawar blushes.

Watch their lovable moment

Well, as the promo got released, it drew netizens' attention. "She just proposed munna," added a user. While another netizen added, "Salo tum logo pap lagega alag karke." One of the Munjali fan took a jibe on their relationship and said, "Tik Toker and youtuber can't be together." Another one mocked their relationship and said, "Anjali and MUNA ... Fir shaisha tera kya hoga."

Yesterday, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora and Poonam Pandey were seen talking about wildcard contestant Vinit Kakar. While Munawar said that he is 'uncle types', Anjali called him 'tharki 40 plus aged buddha'. Poonam also joined him and called Vinit Kakar 'tharki (pervert)'. Poonam said that Vinit has told her multiple times that he has watched her videos. Poonam Pandey said on Lock Upp, "Mereko aate ke saath bola ki tere saare videos dekhe hai maine, vo bhi 4-5 baar" (He's told me at least 4-5 times that he has seen all my videos). Anjali added, "This is the reason I stay away from him." Poonam then told her teammates, "This is a family show, kuch bhi bologe, har age ke log dekh rahe hain."