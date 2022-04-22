Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde opens up about transwomen being stripped publicly to prove their gender

Saisha Shinde/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp, every day bringing some interesting and certain heart touching stories revealed by the contestants.

During the Ticket To Finale task, Prince Narula, the challenger and troublemaker, urged Saisha Shinde to speak about the issues that transwomen face on a daily basis.

Many transwomen, according to Saisha, are stripped in public to verify their gender.



She walked towards the camera and said: "There are so many trans women out there who are stripped publicly to prove that they are women. We have to stop this injustice and we have to together bring this change into the world. That change can only come when privileged people like me come out and talk about it openly without any fear and also accept it."



Saisha further promised to donate 50 per cent of her income from `Lock Upp` towards charity.



She said: "Whatever money I am making through this show, I`ve decided to donate 50 per cent of the same to the trans community NGOs and charitable trusts that are run by me."

Karanvir Bohra made fun of transwoman Saisha Shinde for her breast implants in a recent task, and she was angry, leading to a heated altercation between the two. Karanvir was performing a mime act in the yard area, and he had two oranges stuffed into his clothes. When Saisha found out about this, she was offended because she assumed he was making fun of her breast implants.



They got into an argument, Kaaranvir defended himself, in the meantime, Payal Rohtagi intervened and said stop playing woman card. Saisha said: "You cannot make your career in front of me in 14 years. You are nothing in front of me."

