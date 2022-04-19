Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde slams Karanvir Bohra and Payal Rohtagi for mocking her

Credit: Altbalaji/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp has been making headlines with its never-ending fights and heated arguments among the contestants ever since it was premiered. Recently, Karanvir Bohra and Saisha got involved into a heated argument.

In the recent one, Karanvir Bohra made fun of transwoman Saisha Shinde for her breast implants and she got offended and later both get into a heated argument. Karanvir was doing a mime act in the yard area, while doing the act he inserted two oranges inside his clothes. Saisha got to know about this fact and she found this very offensive as she thought he was mocking her about her breast implants.

They got into an argument, Kaaranvir defended himself, in the meantime, Payal Rohtagi intervened and said stop playing woman card. Saisha said: "You cannot make your career in front of me in 14 years. You are nothing in front of me."



Later, Payal and Saisha had an ugly fight as she was defending Karanvir. Also Read: Lock Upp: Kaaranvir Bohra eliminated from Kangana Ranaut’s show yet again

For the unversed, Karanvir Bohra has been eliminated from Lock Upp due to low votes from audiences. Ali Mercchant, Payal Rohatagi and Kaaranvir Bohra were given a dare, and each of them had to complete the tasks while appealing to the audience for their votes. When Jailor Karan Kundrra announced the results, Ali received the maximum votes compared to Payal and Kaaranvir. Unfortunately, Kaaranvir had to leave the show basis the audience's votes.

Last night, Kaaranvir also lost his cool on Zeeshan Khan, as the latter got into an ugly fight with him over their 'aam ki peti' task

Apart from Kaaranvir, Zeeshan also got eliminated from the show, for his violent outburst on housemates. Jailor Karan Kundrra eliminated Zeeshan for his ugly, abusive fight with Azma Fallah. Khan lost his cool when provoked by Azma Fallah and got into an ugly fight with her causing havoc in the jail and proving to be dangerous for all contestants and that becomes the reason for Zeeshan's eviction. (With inputs from IANS)