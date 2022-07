Koffee With Karan 7/File photo

The first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh turned out to be a hilarious one with Karan Johar quizzing the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars on their respective partners, i.e Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a segment called Know Your Bae.

In what turned out to be the two most epic moments on the show, Ranveer got Deepika's sun sign wrong and Alia couldn't place Ranbir's films in correct chronological order.