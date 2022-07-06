Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar admits Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor 'overstated things' about Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone-Sonam Kapoor on Koffee With Karan/File photos

Koffee With Karan, the popular chat show hosted by Karan Johar, is back with its seventh season on July 7 with its premiere episode featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil filmmaker has been giving multiple interviews promoting the show and in one of his interactions, he admitted that he allowed Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor to 'overstate things' about Ranbir Kapoor.

While interacting with Hrishikesh Kannan, Karan was asked if he remembers shooting an episode that he knew would become controversial as soon as it came out, the director replied, "I wish I had known. One or two of them have worried me, I remember when Sonam and Deepika came together many seasons ago, I had a feeling 'oops' they've overstated things and I have also allowed it. I had a feeling about that, but now with time, we are all being extra careful."

I have a feeling, Sonam and Deepika overstated things , I also allowed it - @karanjohar

( Sorry karan, that ruined #Ranbirkapoor image for life. Who r responsible? ) pic.twitter.com/xxNx7e0aCR — July 22nd - SHAMSHERA coming (@Rkisunique) July 6, 2022

It was in 2010 when the episode featuring the Gehraiyaan and the Neerja actress was shot, a couple of months after Deepika had broken up with Ranbir after being in a relationship with him for around two years when they both started dating after working in Bachan Ae Haseeno in 2008. Ranbir was Sonam's first co-star in their debut film Saawariya and it seems that the two Kapoors didn't hit it off on the sets.



During the fiery rapid fire round, when Sonam was asked what advice he would give to Ranbir, she said he should get a stylist. When the same question was asked to Deepika, she said that Ranbir should endorse a condom brand and that answer raised many eyebrows. Both the actresses even ranked the Shamshera star lowest on the sex appeal.

Deepika went on to work with Ranbir in two more films namely Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013 and Tamasha in 2015, but Sonam hasn't worked with him after the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial in 2007.