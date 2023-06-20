Search icon
Bigg Boss OTT 2: These four contestants get nominated for eviction in first week

Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, and Avinash Sachdev have been nominated for eviction in the first week of Bigg Bos OTT 2.

Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 nominations/JioCinema Twitter

Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 started with a bang with its grand premiere episode revealing all the contestants on Saturday, June 17. It created history when one of the contestants Puneet Superstar, whose real name is Prakash Kumar, was kicked out of the house within 12 hours for violating the rules and destroying the property.

And on its third day, i.e., Monday, June 19, Bigg Boss shocked the contestants when the announcement for the first nomination was made. For the nomination process, the contestants' individual BB currency was pooled together as the house money, and the housemates were asked to use this currency for nominations. As a result, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, and Avinash Sachdev have been nominated for eviction.

Earlier, on day 2, when Palak had entered the house with Akanksha Puri, the audiences were given the power to decide who among them would stay inside the house. As Palak received fewer votes, she had to leave the Bigg Boss house but then, came another twist and she was given an opportunity to save herself. She had to collect a total of 30,000 units of BB currency, which she successfully did. But her happiness didn't last long as she has now been nominated for eviction.

The rest of the contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Abhishek Malhan. The reality show is streaming on JioCinema with daily episodes at 9 pm and viewers can also watch 24 hours live feed.

READ | Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

