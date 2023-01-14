Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar replaces Salman Khan as host? Here's what we know

Karan Johar as host in Bigg Boss 16

This goes without saying that Salman Khan is the Jaan of Bigg Boss. Every season, his hosting, and the Weekend Ka Vaar are keenly awaited by the audiences. But, here's sad news for Salman's fans. Khan won't be present for the Weekend Ka Vaar, and he will be replaced with another host.

As per The Khabri, Salman will step down as a host for a few weeks, and Karan Johar will host the show. After the current season got an extension, it was predicted that Salman would step down, as he is busy with his upcoming films Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. However, Salman will return to the show before the finale, and he will host the grand night. Earlier, Karan had hosted the show on Khan's behalf, and this will be the director's second stint in the current season. As per the tweet of The Khabri, "Exclusive #BiggBoss16 #SalmanKhan will return to host #BiggBoss16 Finale now, till then #KaranJohar will be hosting the show."

Here are the tweets

As soon as the news come out, several netizens panned the decision, and they don't want Karan as host. A user wrote, "Nahi dekhna hai SameerBhau KJO se dur raho. @ColorsTV Rohit Shetty ko le aao Please (I don't want to see, Colors should bring Rohit Shetty back)." K" Another user wrote, "Gya show ab sab barbad ho jai ga yr Karan kahan sai host lagta hai in logo ko bigg boss ka rahit shetty ko anna chiay tha (The show will suffer as Karan doesn't look like a Bigg Boss host. Rohit Shetty should have brought in)." A netizen added, "Matlb #ShivThakare salman ke haath se trophy receive karega (This means Shiv Thakare will receive the winner trophy by Salman)."

This week, Sreejita De and Abdu Rozik have bid goodbye to the show. Whereas Sreejita was evicted on basis of the least public votes. Abdu Rozik had to quit the show due to prior commitments.